Audit is required to ensure Grangemouth docks firm is ship shape

By James Trimble
Published 5th Sep 2025, 13:09 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 13:09 BST
A firm which manufactures “aquaculture feeds” based near the Port of Grangemouth is to undergo an audit to ascertain if the business is environmentally sound.

BioMar Ltd, in North Shore Road, Grangemouth creates food and “sustainable diets” for a range of different fish and shrimp species around the world.

Now the firm will be undergoing an Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) audit, conducted by SCS Global Services, which is scheduled to take place from October 6 to October 10.

A BioMar spokesperson said: “This audit is part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability, environmental and social responsibility, and continuous improvement and will assess our compliance with ASC standards, focusing on responsible aquaculture feed production practices.

The firm is located at Grangemouth Docks (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
The firm is located at Grangemouth Docks (Picture: Submitted)

"It is a vital opportunity to demonstrate our dedication to environmental stewardship and social responsibility.”

As part of the ASC audit process, SCS Global Services welcomes input from stakeholders and members of the public.

If you anyone has concerns relevant to BioMar Ltd’s ASC certification the can contactt SCS Global Services.

