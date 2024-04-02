Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Josh McKenna, 19, is currently a second year student at Forth Valley College studying fabrication and welding.

Working as an apprentice for Falkirk’s AIM Engineering and Fabrication Group for two years, Josh has now been shortlisted for the Scottish Engineering Apprentice of the Year award.

It was the Carronshore teenager’s enthusiasm and good practices which resulted in AIM nominating him and then the endorsement from AIM’s client Exxon Mobil for his work onsite which got him shortlisted and into the final three for the award.

Josh McKenna is in the running for the Scottish Engineering Apprentice of the Year award(Picture: Submitted)

An AIM spokesperson said: “We believe this Josh has shown exceptional dedication and talent to reach this stage, and as a company, we couldn't be prouder of his achievement.

“Josh epitomises the spirit of innovation and excellence in our industry, consistently demonstrating a thirst for knowledge and a relentless pursuit of mastery in welding and fabrication.

"His journey as a second-year apprentice has been nothing short of exceptional, marked by his proactive engagement in challenging projects and his unwavering commitment to surpassing expectations.

"Upon joining our business after secondary school, Josh initially exhibited a shy demeanour and was unsure of his capabilities. However, through mentorship, hands-on experience, and a commitment to growth, Josh has undergone a remarkable transformation.

"With each passing day, he has embraced challenges head-on, steadily building his skills and confidence. Today, Josh stands as a shining example of personal development, resilience, determination, and a willingness to push beyond his comfort zone.”

George Drysdale, ExxonMobil field co-ordinator, added: “Josh arrived on site with a high standard of safety which is a credit to AIM for instilling this in him at your facility. He contributes well to the safety meetings and is fully involved in the start work JSA from our new PSMS safety system.

"I find his work to a very high standard and to the specification required, and if there are any issues on how the job is done, he seeks clarification.”