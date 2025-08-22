Application could lead to new dog grooming business in Falkirk village

By James Trimble
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 13:56 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 13:56 BST
Laura Fraser lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Tuesday, August 19, looking for permission to change the use of the outbuilding located at 18 Cruickshank Drive, Shieldhill.

According to the online plans, she is seeking to create a dog grooming salon at the location.

A similar application, lodged by Steven Hunter, to change the use of a garage in Hillhouse Road, Head of Muir, Denny, to create a dog grooming facility was given the go ahead on March 22 last year.

