Applicant hopes planners will allow him to keep operating his Falkirk car sales site
A businessman has lodged a retrospective planning application with Falkirk Council which he hopes will allow him to continue selling cars at his garage site.
By James Trimble
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 3:04pm
Soarih Umed, who lodged the application on Thursday, February 9, is looking for permission to keep using the land to the south east of Tannery Garage, in Grangemouth Road, Falkirk, to sell and store motor vehicles.
The site also contains a car valeting service and a petrol station.
The application is listed to be dealt with by planning officers under delegated powers.