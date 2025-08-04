Applicant gets thumbs up to convert Longcroft nursery into house
New residents will soon be able to call a former nursery facility home after local authority planners gave the nod to a recent proposal.
Fred Bell lodged an application with Falkirk Council on June 27 to change the use of the nursery at Allandale View, Glasgow Road, Longcroft, to create a house.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers gave the proposal the go ahead on Friday, August 1.
The address in the application had been listed as belonging to First Steps Day Nursery.
