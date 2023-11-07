Another set of plans aim to bring new cafe and retail facility to Grangemouth
Another proposal to create a cafe in a business park which was going to serve customers as they charged their vehicles has been lodged once more after the original application short circuited.
Redan Property Investments withdrew its proposal to install an EV charging hub, construct a cafe and form an external retail area at the business park in East Gateway, Beancross Road, Grangemouth on October 19.
However, the developer lodged another application with Falkirk Council for the same location on Friday, November 3.