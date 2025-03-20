Another new bakers set to open in Falkirk area and they are looking for staff
The new store, which is based in Almond Court, Middlefield Industrial Estate, is said to be “opening in the near future” and the bakery chain is looking for a “great team to run it”.
The firm states there are a number of vacancies still to fill, including supervisors, team members and weekend team members.
Applications for these posts must be in by March 28.
Greggs PLC lodged an application with Falkirk Council on July 12 last year, which was subsequently validated on August 20, 2024, looking for permission to change the use, alter and subdivide an industrial unit at 1 Almond Court, in Middlefield Industrial Estate, Falkirk to create a new sandwich shop.
The proposal was granted permission by planning officers acting under delegated powers on September 20, 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.