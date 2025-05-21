Another diamond award for Kinnaird Butcher & Deli - and here's what won

An award winning butcher has picked up another award – this time for tasty sausages which customers and food judges love.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using the mix in one of their best-selling burgers to create the new sausage proved a masterstroke for Gavin Colquhoun of Kinnaird Butcher Shop & Deli.

Owner Gavin, 42, secured the coveted Diamond Award and Best Speciality Sausage title in the Scottish Craft Butchers Awards 2025 - marking their Hot Honey Chilli Sausage as the best in the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “As a burger, this was a real winner with our customers, so we decided to try the same mix in natural sausage skins especially for the competition and what do you know – we’ve created a winner. We’re absolutely over the moon.

Gavin Colquhoun owner of Kinnaird Butchers Shop & Deli in Larbert pictured with his Diamond Award for his 'Hot Honey Chilli Chicken' sausages. Pic: Contributed

“Hot Honey is a big thing at the moment and it was good to be able to use it with chicken to offer sausage lovers something a bit different.”

Going from burger to banger secured Gavin his third Diamond Award in the past three years for innovative products that have wowed judges.

“We taste tested these new sausages with our staff and then our customers and everybody loved them. They’ve been flying off the shelves ever since and when word gets out about them being the best speciality sausages in Scotland – we might have to up production even more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Gavin himself created the recipe for the award-winning sausage, he claims it’s a win for the entire 11-strong team at Larbert.

“We work together and bounce ideas off each other,” he said, “so this is a win for everyone and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Scottish Craft Butchers executive manager Gordon King said Gavin Colquhoun was a consistently high performer and praised his team for, yet again, producing a product that not only won over industry and consumer judges, but proves a firm favourite with customers as well.

“There is always fierce competition among our local independent butchers to create the best speciality sausage in Scotland,” he said. “The standard was exceptionally high but Gavin’s product offered something a bit different and extra special. A worthy winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kinnaird customers should be reassured that when they buy a Diamond Award-winning product, they’re getting something worth tasting.”

Sally Taylor, marketing and communications manager with event sponsors, The Dalesman Group, said they were proud to support the Speciality Sausage competition and the Scottish butchery trade.

“It’s fantastic to see such talent being recognised and celebrated,” she said.

“Huge congratulations to Gavin Colquhoun and his team at Kinnaird Butcher Shop & Deli in Larbert for a fantastic product – it’s a real achievement and a fantastic reflection of the skill, care, and creativity that goes into great butchery.”

Last week we told how Kinnaird Butcher had won a diamond award for its Balmoral pie at the World Championship Scottish Pie Awards.