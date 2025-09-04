All you need to know about September's Falkirk Producers Market

September’s Falkirk Producers Market takes place in the town centre this weekend.

The monthly market will take place on Saturday, September 6 on the High Street, bringing fresh local produce, artisan stalls and a lively community atmosphere.

The event will once again be showcasing the best in food, drink, crafts and more from across the region.

Traders who will be there this weekend are Arbroath Fisheries, Just Baked, The Heebie Jeebie Shop, Petit Yellow Velo Ltd, Sconie Naw, Jaspy Enterprises, Shining Goddess, Krafty Krows, Purdies Craftworks, The Squinty Baker, Meals by Man, Cedar Cottage Country Foods, SaltRock Brewing, Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food, Kurumi Shiro Handmade and Cartel Signature Sausage Rolls & Pies.

Traders old and new return to Falkirk High Street for the market this weekend. (Pic: Mark Ferguson)

Five town centre businesses will be among the market traders on Saturday including The Boba Bar Falkirk with their bubble tea horse cart; Unity Paws; Moment in Frame, D&G Sweetzone and the Seagull Trust Bookshop. The Seagull Trust Bookshop will be offering a range of book boxes and bookish gifts for their first time at the market.

This month, representatives from the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) will also be at the event. They will be raising awareness of their vital conservation work.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “The RSPB are delighted to be at the market again. We are a charity for the conservation of birds and nature. We bring people together who love birds and other wildlife, and who want to take action to restore the health and diversity of the natural world. Come and hear about our efforts to support conservation and find out how you can help.”

Local youth theatre company Project Theatre will also be performing some sneak peeks from their upcoming show ‘Chicago: Teen Edition’ on the High Street below the Steeple.

They will be performing their show at Grangemouth Town Hall from September 18 to 20.