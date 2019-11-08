All the winners from Falkirk Herald Business Excellence Awards 2019

A host of winners were celebrating success at The Falkirk Herald Business Excellence Awards 2019
Held last night in the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa in Polmont, the event recognised the achievements made by businesses, big and small, in the last 12 months.
Hosted by radio presenter Ewen Cameron, the evening saw Forth Skip Repair and Refurbishers collect the ultimate accolade – Outstanding Achievement of the Year, having earlier won the New Business of the Year.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to John Cooper of Bonnybridge-based Storage UK.
Entertainment during the evening came from local young people, members of the Grangemouth Project Theatre group and Jasmin Milne, who delighted the appreciative audience.
The full list of winners is:
Apprentice of the Year
Winner: Craig McGuinness of ThermaTech
Finalist: Conor Robertson of Torwood Garden Centre
Growth Business of the Year, sponsored by Alexander Dennis
Winner: LOC Hire
Finalists: Carrie Southerton Dog Photography, KM Fitness, Torwood Garden Centre
Company CSR Initiative of the Year
Winner: Torwood Garden Centre
Finalists: Central Demolition, IKM Consulting, LOC Hire
Digital/Technology Development Award
Winner: Water & Pipeline Services
Finalists: Lynkeos Technology, MacIsaac
Employer of the Year
Winner: Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa
Finalists: M&S Simply Food at FVRH, Water & Pipeline Services
Entrepreneur of the Year
Winner: Dan Wharton of LOC Hire
Finalists: Craig MacDonald of Wee Heroes, Dr David Mahon of Lynkeos Technology Ltd, Kayleigh McCann of KM Fitness, Michael Hutchinson of MH Physiotherapy
Independent Business of the Year
Winner: Finnegans
Finalists: Hogan’s Fine Food Company, RAGS Cleaning Services, Torwood Garden Centre
Large Business of the Year, sponsored by Install Solar
Winner: Ballantine Castings Ltd
Finalists: IKM Consulting, Torwood Garden Centre
Leisure/Retail Business of the Year
Winners: Wee Heroes/Transcend Escape Rooms and Torwood Garden Centre
Finalists: Chintys Ltd and Harbro Events
New Business of the Year, sponsored by LOC Hire
Winner: Forth Skip Repair and Refurbishers Ltd
Finalists: Harbro Events, MacIsaac, Wee Heroes/Transcend Escape Rooms
SME Business of the Year, sponsored by Business Gateway
Winner: Water and Pipeline Services
Finalists: Kingdom Coatings Scotland Ltd, LOC Hire and Maclean & Walker
Highly Commended: IKM Consulting, Hogan’s Fine Food Company and Conor Robertson of Torwood Garden Centre
Lifetime Achievement Award: John Cooper
Outstanding Achievement of the Year: Forth Skip Repair and Refurbishers Ltd