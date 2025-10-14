Algae firm's application to Falkirk Council spawns new production facility
MiAlgae Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on March 26 looking for permission to construct a “Microalgae Production Plant” comprising of buildings, plant, access and associated works on a site to yhe south west of Grange Works, in Earls Road, Grangemouth.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on October 3.
According to the online planning report, the application site is an existing area of car parking located in a longstanding commercial area.
It stated: “The applicant seeks planning permission for five freestanding buildings, a number of bioreactors, tanks, plant equipment and pipe gantries. The buildings would be subdivided into seven processing units and one office/lab building.
"Access would be from an existing road leading on to Earls Road. Amended plans have been received reducing the height of the office and laboratory building
from three floors, to two floors.”
The report added the proposed use of the site for the production of microalgae would have wider environmental benefits.
"The company is working to end reliance on wild caught fish as a primary source of omega-3. The submissions include the following statement – in the past six months, MiAlgae has made enough powder to save 2.4 million fish from being caught.”
MiAlgae Ltd, which was founded in 2016, locates hubs close to distillery waste-water and relies on renewable energy to run 30,000 litre bioreactors to produce tonnes of Omega-3 rich algae, which is dried and used to feed farmed fish or in put in pet food.
The company’s website states: “We use whisky to produce marine Omega-3s. To meet the growing demands of rising human and pet populations, alternative sources of Omega 3 are urgently required to enable the responsible growth of our food and feed systems.
“Fish oil is the traditional source of Omega-3s but fish do not produce Omega-3 themselves, they acquire them from eating algae. We go straight to the source and produce microalgae, rich in marine Omega-3s, grown using the by-products from whisky distillation.
"Our innovative technology offers a plant-based, low carbon, sustainable source of marine Omega-3s, reducing dependence on dwindling wild fish stocks.”