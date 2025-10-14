Algae firm's application to Falkirk Council spawns new production facility

A firm which uses waste from whisky distillation to produce algae for use in pet foods has been given the green light by the local authority to build a new facility in the Grangemouth area.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MiAlgae Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on March 26 looking for permission to construct a “Microalgae Production Plant” comprising of buildings, plant, access and associated works on a site to yhe south west of Grange Works, in Earls Road, Grangemouth.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on October 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the online planning report, the application site is an existing area of car parking located in a longstanding commercial area.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

It stated: “The applicant seeks planning permission for five freestanding buildings, a number of bioreactors, tanks, plant equipment and pipe gantries. The buildings would be subdivided into seven processing units and one office/lab building.

"Access would be from an existing road leading on to Earls Road. Amended plans have been received reducing the height of the office and laboratory building

from three floors, to two floors.”

The report added the proposed use of the site for the production of microalgae would have wider environmental benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The company is working to end reliance on wild caught fish as a primary source of omega-3. The submissions include the following statement – in the past six months, MiAlgae has made enough powder to save 2.4 million fish from being caught.”

MiAlgae Ltd, which was founded in 2016, locates hubs close to distillery waste-water and relies on renewable energy to run 30,000 litre bioreactors to produce tonnes of Omega-3 rich algae, which is dried and used to feed farmed fish or in put in pet food.

The company’s website states: “We use whisky to produce marine Omega-3s. To meet the growing demands of rising human and pet populations, alternative sources of Omega 3 are urgently required to enable the responsible growth of our food and feed systems.

“Fish oil is the traditional source of Omega-3s but fish do not produce Omega-3 themselves, they acquire them from eating algae. We go straight to the source and produce microalgae, rich in marine Omega-3s, grown using the by-products from whisky distillation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our innovative technology offers a plant-based, low carbon, sustainable source of marine Omega-3s, reducing dependence on dwindling wild fish stocks.”

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.