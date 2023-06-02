Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, visited the firm’s Larbert site on Friday as the five double deckers were handed over. The first 50 zero-emission buses will enter service in Wigan, Bolton and parts of Salford and Bury in September. A further 50 will be delivered in March 2024, when bus franchising will be extended to Bury, Rochdale and Oldham and parts of Manchester, Salford and Tameside, before services across the rest of Greater Manchester follow in January 2025

Each of the BYD–Alexander Dennis Enviro400EV zero-emission buses seats 62 passengers, with two wheelchair bays, hearing induction loops, audio and visual announcement systems and anti-slip flooring. The new buses will be funded from the government’s City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement with the multi-million pound order placed last year.

Alexander Dennis group commercial firector, Martin West, said: “We are proud to be manufacturing the brand-new buses that will upgrade bus services in Greater Manchester as part of the Bee Network. These proven and reliable electric buses will deliver smooth journeys for passengers while cutting out tailpipe emissions wherever they go.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham visits Alexander Dennis to see the Falkirk-built Bee Network buses for the first time.

“The assembly of these buses in the UK supports the jobs and apprenticeships of over 2000 team members in our company, who are proud to be leading the transition to zero-emission mobility.”

Greater Manchester’s Bee Network plan for a more accessible and integrated network, bringing together local trams and buses – and ultimately local train services – with the largest walking, wheeling and cycling network anywhere in the UK.

After viewing the bright yellow buses and talking to apprentices and other Alexander Dennis staff, Mr Burnham said: “By bringing buses under local control and investing in new vehicles, routes, and services, we will start to transform how people get around Greater Manchester. Key to that is a world-class fleet of modern, accessible, and environmentally friendly buses – which is what these are. It was great to see the first ones off the production line and I can’t wait to see them full of passengers when the first services come under local control from September.

“The contract with Alexander Dennis is a brilliant example of the far-reaching benefits the work we are doing to improve public transport in Greater Manchester has to the UK economy. Through our supply chains we are helping to secure skilled jobs and training and I was delighted to have the opportunity to speak with the young apprentices, who look to have a great career ahead of them.”

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham with ADL staff, Ben Malcolm, 3rd year electrical apprentice; Luke Przybylinski, 3rd year electrical apprentice; Matthew Calderwood, 3rd year electrical apprentice; Callum Stevenson, 2nd year electrical apprentice, and Jack McKay, 2nd year electrical apprentice.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham visits Alexander Dennis in Larbert to see the new buses