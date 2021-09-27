Aldi reveals expansion plan for Camelon store

The supermarket on Redbrae Road has been granted planning permission to extend its floorspace by an additional 400 square metres.

Outside the shop, it also plans to add electric vehicle charging points as well as parking for bikes.

And there will also be space for a ‘reverse vending machine’, where people can return empty bottles and cans to be recycled.

Aldi, Camelon

This is to be ready for the Scottish Government’s Bottle Return Scheme, which will see customers pay a small deposit for bottles or cans, which they get back when they return the containers.

Aldi’s reverse vending machine will be in the carpark, which the grocer says will be the most convenient location for customers.

People living in houses nearby, on Glasgow Road, will still be allowed to park in the car park, continuing a previous planning condition that was set when the store first opened.

The retailer told planners that it is concerned about the way some spaces have been used to keep untaxed vehicles off the road – but as this is not a planning issue, the arrangements will stay the same.

There was one objection received, from someone worried about the impact that a bigger and busier shop might have on traffic.

However, the council’s roads development unit had no objection to make

Before they can go ahead, however, the council has said that Aldi must do a contaminated land assessment.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.