Aldi: Reopening of Camelon store brings good news for shoppers and jobs

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoppers visiting the Redbrae Road store will have a larger retail space of 1315 sqm, offering, according to store bosses, “an enhanced, convenient and varied shopping experience, with a large range of award-winning Scottish products at unbeatable prices to choose from”.

The new format has been created to make shopping even easier for customers, with more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless.

Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them from getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

The newly extended Aldi in Camelon reopens on August 18

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday.

During reopening week, the store will be running its Baby and Toddler event, including a Clevamama Baby Snuggle Nest for £34.99, Mamia changing basket for £24.99 and a Nuby Tummy Time roller with mat for £12.99.

The store will be run by manager Adrian Mulholland, along with a team of 22 colleagues with five new jobs created as a result of the extension and bosses are continuing to recruit for the Falkirk store.

Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found on Aldi’s recruitment website.

Store manager Adrian Mulholland said: “The team and I are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available. Hopefully the new look store will make shopping at Aldi Falkirk that bit easier and more comfortable.”