Aldi looks to Falkirk applicants for apprenticeship roles with Aldi

Aldi is looking for people to join its apprenticeship scheme with openings across the country.

The discount supermarket chain, which has stores in Camelon and Polmont, is looking to recruit over 500 new apprentices across the UK in 2025.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket is now welcoming applications for its apprenticeship scheme, with opportunities across stores and warehouse roles.

At Aldi, store apprentices can earn £8.61 per hour, rising to £12.07. Meanwhile, those in warehouse roles can earn up to £11.18 per hour.

Successful applicants will be able to gain industry-recognised qualifications while they earn and will have access to a number of additional benefits, including a range of shopping discounts, a bike to work scheme, 28 days’ paid holiday (including bank holidays) and a mortgage advice option where colleagues can seek free mortgage advice and access mortgage education.

Aldi is also one of the only UK supermarkets to offer paid breaks.

Lisa Murphy, training and development director at Aldi UK, said: “We have found so many hard-working and ambitious people through our apprenticeship scheme over the years, and we’re excited to welcome the next intake of individuals to join our Aldi community.

“Through the scheme, candidates will gain valuable transferable skills, become experts in their roles, and receive industry-leading pay at one of the UK’s top grocery retailers.

“We’re keen to attract individuals from all backgrounds, and we really encourage anyone who is interested to apply, no matter your level of experience.”

Those interested in applying for the apprenticeship scheme with Aldi can visit here for more details and to apply.