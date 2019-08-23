Alcohol licence for B&M Stenhousemuir

Bargain retailer B&M Stenhousemuir has been granted a licence to sell alcohol despite neighbours’ objections.

One woman, who lives next door to the shop, told members of Falkirk Licensing Board that she would “not feel safe” if the licence was granted.

Angela Peach said there had been vandalism when the shop opened and she was worried that anti-social behaviour would get worse if the retailer was allowed to sell booze.

Another neighbour also objected in writing, saying she thought it would increase anti-social behaviour and there was an over-provision of shops selling alcohol in the area.

However, the shop’s representative, Richard Williams, promised that although B&M is famous for low prices, the drink sold would actually be more expensive than the nearby supermarket.

He told the board: “It’s not a destination for alcohol – people pick it up with a range of other goods.

“Despite the fact that it’s a discount retailer, it does not discount alcohol.

“It will not sell products like Mad Dog or Buckfast that are attractive to children.”

“Nothing will be served cool, it’s all ambient temperature – people aren’t buying it and consuming it in the car park.”

The retailer has promised to have a member of staff beside the alcohol at all times and assured the board that staff are well trained not to sell youngsters any booze.

Mr Williams also said the area with alcohol and the car park outside will be covered by CCTV.

Sergeant Claire McKenzie of Police Scotland reported that there was “nothing noteable” regarding anti-social behaviour in the area and made no objections.

Board convener Niall Coleman said the board took objections very seriously, but they were satisfied that B&M had met the strict criteria for selling alcohol and they granted the application.