A taste of nostalgia as Bonnybridge baker serves up sweet treats with hot custard
Amy Turnbull, who launched her own business Just Baked earlier this year, has delighted locals by offering a selection of homemade cakes and crumbles – with an optional serving of hot custard.
On a few occasions this month, Amy has pitched her cater pod at the village’s Antonine Primary and spread the word that she would be there on social media.
Families, dog walkers and locals all gathered for an after dinner treat of one of her cakes, including old school cake, coconut and jam sponge and crumble.
The 27-year-old even had a surprise visit from Facebook influencer and blogger The Forth Valley Food Guy who was impressed by her delicious desserts.
Amy, who previously worked part time in Greggs, explained: “I had originally hoped to put an oven in the van, but it wasn’t feasible. I had been selling old school cake and someone had said to me ‘you need custard with that’ and it clicked that I could serve custard with the cakes from the van.
If I’d had a quiet day and I had some left over I’d go out with the van and say on social media where I was. One Sunday I had nothing on I decided to go out to Antonine Primary from 4pm to 8pm and I’d posted on social media I’d be there.
“There was a great response and the Forth Valley Food Guy visited me. I didn’t know I’d served him.
“Throughout the night I was keeping an eye on social media and I did notice my followers going up slightly, but didn't realise why until I seen the review.
"When I woke in the morning my followers had almost doubled.
“Being a new business, I am very grateful for the amazing review and happy to hear that people are enjoying my home made goodies."
Since then Amy has been back out with the van at Antonine, but she’s also been keeping busy attending a number of markets and community events.
These events continue to be her main focus with another two lined up locally this weekend. Just Baked will have a stall of their cakes at the Bountiful Bo’ness harvest event at Sustainable Thinking Scotland’s Walled Garden in Kinneil Estate, Bo’ness on Saturday, before offering both cakes and an option of cake and custard at Bonnybridge Community Centre’s market on Sunday.
