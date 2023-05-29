A refreshing addition is coming to Falkirk's Helix Park to help visitors stay hydrated

Scottish Water’s application to site the station at the centre was granted planning permission by officers acting under delegated powers on Friday, May 26.

According to the planning documents the Top Up Tap is part of the firm’s wider Your Water, Your Life campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The documents stated: “Sottish Water has committed to install outdoor water bottle filling stations across Scotland to encourage and promote the use of refillable bottles

The Top Up Tap will be located at the Helix Visitor Centre

which customers can fill up with one of the country’s best-loved products – our nation’s tap water.