A refreshing addition is coming to Falkirk's Helix Park to help visitors stay hydrated
Scottish Water’s application to site the station at the centre was granted planning permission by officers acting under delegated powers on Friday, May 26.
According to the planning documents the Top Up Tap is part of the firm’s wider Your Water, Your Life campaign.
The documents stated: “Sottish Water has committed to install outdoor water bottle filling stations across Scotland to encourage and promote the use of refillable bottles
which customers can fill up with one of the country’s best-loved products – our nation’s tap water.
"The benefits of topping up with fresh, great-tasting tap water are clear – it’s good value, it’s good for the environment and it’s good for health. This is a fantastic opportunity to serve those that visit and commute through the Helix by foot, bike or canal.”