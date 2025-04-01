A new, larger store for popular Falkirk children's boutique Jolly Tots

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk children’s boutique, Jolly Tots, marked an exciting milestone over the weekend with the grand opening of its new, larger store.

The red ribbon event was a celebration of over three decades in business, with owner Donna Liddell at the heart of it all.

Donna was joined by her daughter — who came on board a few years ago — and members of the Falkirk Delivers team, who have supported her throughout the move and transition.

Jolly Tots was originally established in 1991, with Donna first working under the store’s founders, Julie and Linda. In 2004, she took over the business. Since then, she’s nurtured and grown the boutique into a trusted name in children's fashion, known for its high-quality products and warm, personal service.

Jolly Tots has opened a new, larger store. Pictured, from left: Siobhan Gardner, assistant manager; Elaine Grant, Falkirk Delivers business improvement manager and Donna Liddell, owner. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The new Vicar Street store brings a fresh chapter for the business, with Donna making a significant investment to transform the space into a luxurious, high-end shopping experience.

The original Bank Street premises has been retained and now operates as a designer clearance store, offering fantastic savings on high-quality children’s wear.

Jolly Tots stocks a carefully curated selection of popular designer brands including CP Company, A Dee, Hugo Boss, Moschino, Mitch & Son, and many more.

Donna said: “It’s been an emotional but exciting journey. The support from our loyal customers, my daughter and the team at Falkirk Delivers has meant so much. I wanted to create a space that felt really special – something Falkirk could be proud of – and I’m so grateful we’ve had the chance to do that.”

The store is now open for business on Vicar Street, with the team welcoming new and familiar faces to explore the new space and shop the latest collections.