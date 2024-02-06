News you can trust since 1845
A 'holiday pod' could be popping up on Denny area farmland the near future

Mr H Harris lodged an application on Tuesday, January 30 – which was subsequently validated on Monday, February 5, to site the facility on land at Wellsfield Farm, in Dunipace.
By James Trimble
Published 6th Feb 2024, 14:48 GMT
A decision on the application is scheduled to be taken by Falkirk Council planning officers acting under delegated powers.

Wellsfield Farm is a family run business which currently offers on-site leisure activities and high quality holiday lodge accommodation and is said to be located in one of the nicest parts of Scotland.

