24 hour tattoo marathon raises over £9000

Local tattoo shop Blue Lass Tattoo has raised an incredible £9250 for Strathcarron Hospice.

Blue Lass Tattoo, along with Heaven ‘n’ Hell, held a 24 hour tattoo marathon on April 26 in which you could select a design and get it tattooed for £25.

Tattoo artists Zara, Colin and guest artist Lee from Blue Lass Tattoo along with four other artists spent the exhausting 24 hours tattoing over 280 clients with just under 300 designs being tattooed.

For anyone who wanted to contribute to the day but didn’t want tattooed, there were two different limited edition t-shirt designs available at a price of £15 per tee.

Zara Dickson, owner of Blue Lass Tattoo, said: “I feel very proud of the team. Everyone worked so hard to make the day run smoothly and it was fantastic, although exhausting! We tattooed for 25 hours and did just under 300 tattoos.

“The final total was £9250. Heaven ‘n’ Hell also donated their day and they made £3747.50 so between us that’s almost £13,000 which is incredible”