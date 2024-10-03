Here we share details of just some of those companies who are hiring.
Whether you’re looking for full time, part-time, temporary or permanent works there are a number of vacancies in a range of roles.
For more information and for any enquiries about the roles please contact the employers in question.
1. Brina's Jamaican Kitchen
Brina's Jamaican Kitchen in Wooer Street is currently recruiting for Chef/Kitchen Porter. Apply in store. Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Behind the Wall
The Melville Street venue is recruiting for front of house and porter. Email [email protected] Photo: contributed
3. The Orchard Hotel
The Orchard Hotel is looking for Bar/Waiting staff. Training will be provided if required. Email [email protected] Photo: Michael Gillen
4. Envi
The fashion retailer in the Howgate is looking for a sales assistant. Email [email protected] Photo: Michael Gillen
