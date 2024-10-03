A number of businesses in Falkirk town centre are currently hiring. (Pic: Michael Gillen)A number of businesses in Falkirk town centre are currently hiring. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
21 Falkirk town centre businesses currently recruiting new staff

By Fiona Dobie
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 14:45 GMT
A number of businesses around Falkirk town centre are currently looking to recruit new staff.

Here we share details of just some of those companies who are hiring.

Whether you’re looking for full time, part-time, temporary or permanent works there are a number of vacancies in a range of roles.

For more information and for any enquiries about the roles please contact the employers in question.

Brina's Jamaican Kitchen in Wooer Street is currently recruiting for Chef/Kitchen Porter. Apply in store.

1. Brina's Jamaican Kitchen

Brina's Jamaican Kitchen in Wooer Street is currently recruiting for Chef/Kitchen Porter. Apply in store.

The Melville Street venue is recruiting for front of house and porter. Email brian@behindthewall.co.uk

2. Behind the Wall

The Melville Street venue is recruiting for front of house and porter. Email [email protected]

The Orchard Hotel is looking for Bar/Waiting staff. Training will be provided if required. Email info@orchard-hotel.co.uk

3. The Orchard Hotel

The Orchard Hotel is looking for Bar/Waiting staff. Training will be provided if required. Email [email protected]

The fashion retailer in the Howgate is looking for a sales assistant. Email recruitment@enviglasgow.co.uk

4. Envi

The fashion retailer in the Howgate is looking for a sales assistant. Email [email protected]

