2020 marks a chance for continued tourism growth in Falkirk

With 2020 upon us, VisitScotland is reflecting on a great 12 months for tourism locally and looking forward to what’s in store for the Falkirk area.

Among the highlights for the year ahead are plans for the opening of Falkirk Distillery, as well as events for the Year of Coasts and Waters.

Looking back on 2019, Neil Christison, regional director, said there was plenty to celebrate with some promising developments for the local tourism industry including the new Revolution Tour launched at the Falkirk Wheel.

He said: “2020 promises more exciting developments with whisky lovers in for a treat. The new Falkirk Distillery plans to open later this year and the much-anticipated re-introduction of the historic Rosebank Distillery the following year.

“The Year of Coasts and Waters 2020 provides the area with a great opportunity to draw in more visitors and highlight some of the great activities and events to be enjoyed.

“Canal Carnival Time Machine in Falkirk is one of the events being funded by the Themed Year programme and will bring the tales of the Forth and Clyde Canal to life through art, music, and performance along four-miles of the waterway.

“Starting at the majestic Kelpies with a flurry of jaw dropping spectacles, aerial performances and activities, take a tour along the beautiful canal to discover magical theatrical performances at Lock 16, all accumulating in a fun filled, musical celebration at the iconic Falkirk Wheel.”

Recent figures show staycations are on the rise in Scotland, with Central Scotland – which takes in Falkirk, Clackmannanshire, Stirling, Loch Lomond and the Trossachs and Argyll and the Isles – seeing a boost of around 60 per cent of Scots visitors in the first half of 2019.

Mr Christison added: “Forth Valley is an immensely diverse and robust region with tourism vitally important to the local economy. It boasts so many iconic attractions with new experiences on the horizon thanks to tourism investment by some key industry players. These should help us continue to capitalise on the wealth of opportunities in Forth Valley and maximise the impact on the visitor economy.

“After all, tourism is more than just a holiday experience it is integral to sustaining communities by generating income, creating jobs and stimulating social change. 2020 is the start of a new decade and a chance to grow Forth Valley’s tourism offering even further – and I am confident that together we are more than up to the task.”