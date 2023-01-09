News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Some of the businesses that opened their doors in Falkirk in 2022.

15 Falkirk district businesses which opened in 2022

It’s continued to be a difficult time for businesses locally and across the country in 2022, but it’s not all been doom and gloom.

By Fiona Dobie
1 hour ago

Amid all the challenges of the last 12 months there have been green shoots as some locals have taken the plunge to open new businesses in our communities.

Among them there have been new business ventures in many sectors including hairdressing, hospitality and retail.

Here we take a look at just some of those new local businesses which opened their doors and welcomed customers in 2022.

1. Silver Machine Records, Falkirk

Liam McAdam opened Silver Machine Records in The Avenue (lower) on Falkirk High Street in February 2022. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

2. Hair and Beauty World, Falkirk

Hairdressing and beauty supplier, Hair and Beauty World, opened its new store in Bankside, Falkirk in March selling high end hairdressing products and furniture to those in the trade.

Photo: Jenny Beckett

Photo Sales

3. The Sweetie Jar, Falkirk

Sweet-toothed shoppers can enjoy a wide range of sweeties - old and new - at The Sweetie Jar in Cow Wynd, Falkirk. The shop opened in March.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

4. Taylor Made Kilts, Stenhousemuir

Glenn Somerville opened Taylor Made Kilts in his home town of Stenhousemuir in April 2022.. Pictured at the opening are Lia Somerville 19; Abby Somerville 10; Glenn Somerville; Piper, Andy Low who plays with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Paula Somerville.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Falkirk