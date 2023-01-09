15 Falkirk district businesses which opened in 2022

It’s continued to be a difficult time for businesses locally and across the country in 2022, but it’s not all been doom and gloom.

Amid all the challenges of the last 12 months there have been green shoots as some locals have taken the plunge to open new businesses in our communities.

Among them there have been new business ventures in many sectors including hairdressing, hospitality and retail.

Here we take a look at just some of those new local businesses which opened their doors and welcomed customers in 2022.

1. Silver Machine Records, Falkirk Liam McAdam opened Silver Machine Records in The Avenue (lower) on Falkirk High Street in February 2022.

2. Hair and Beauty World, Falkirk Hairdressing and beauty supplier, Hair and Beauty World, opened its new store in Bankside, Falkirk in March selling high end hairdressing products and furniture to those in the trade.

3. The Sweetie Jar, Falkirk Sweet-toothed shoppers can enjoy a wide range of sweeties - old and new - at The Sweetie Jar in Cow Wynd, Falkirk. The shop opened in March.

4. Taylor Made Kilts, Stenhousemuir Glenn Somerville opened Taylor Made Kilts in his home town of Stenhousemuir in April 2022. Pictured at the opening are Lia Somerville 19; Abby Somerville 10; Glenn Somerville; Piper, Andy Low who plays with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Paula Somerville.