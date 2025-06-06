Readers had their say recently on the best chippies locally.Readers had their say recently on the best chippies locally.
14 of the top fish and chip shops in the Falkirk area recommended by our readers

By Fiona Dobie
Published 6th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Everyone loves a chippy tea and we asked our readers to rate their favourite fish and chip shops locally.

You can’t beat a hearty fish supper – a meal that is perfect for all seasons. Whatever your topping of choice, nothing beats the perfect fish supper when it comes to delicious takeaway dishes.

And eating straight out the wrapper or box bypasses the need to wash any dishes and is a very welcome bonus.

With Friday, June 6 being National Fish & Chip Day, we’ve brought together a list of your favourite chippies in the Falkirk Herald circulation area.

Here are 14 top chippies across the district rated by you, our readers. They appear here in alphabetical order.

Balfour's Fish and Chips, Alexander Avenue, Falkirk

1. Balfour's Fish and Chips

Balfour's Fish and Chips, Alexander Avenue, Falkirk Photo: Google Maps

Barracuda, Linlithgow Road, Bo'ness

2. Barracuda Bo'ness

Barracuda, Linlithgow Road, Bo'ness Photo: Google Maps

Barracuda, Newmarket Street, Falkirk

3. Barracuda

Barracuda, Newmarket Street, Falkirk Photo: Michael Gillen

Benny T's, Mary Street, Laurieston

4. Benny T's

Benny T's, Mary Street, Laurieston Photo: Michael Gillen

