14 of the top fish and chip shops in the Falkirk area recommended by our readers

You can’t beat a hearty fish supper – a meal that is perfect for all seasons. Whatever your topping of choice, nothing beats the perfect fish supper when it comes to delicious takeaway dishes.

And eating straight out the wrapper or box bypasses the need to wash any dishes and is a very welcome bonus.

With Friday, June 6 being National Fish & Chip Day, we’ve brought together a list of your favourite chippies in the Falkirk Herald circulation area.

Here are 14 top chippies across the district rated by you, our readers. They appear here in alphabetical order.

1 . Balfour's Fish and Chips Balfour's Fish and Chips, Alexander Avenue, Falkirk Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales