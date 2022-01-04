13 Falkirk district businesses which opened in 2021

But amid all the challenges of the last 12 months there have been green shoots as some locals have taken the plunge to open new businesses in our communities.

Among them there have been new business ventures in many sectors on our streets including hairdressing, restaurants and eateries, retail and a nightclub.

Here we take a look at some of those new local businesses which opened their doors and welcomed customers in 2021.

1. Christie's, Falkirk Christie's, a Scottish tapas restaurant, opened in Falkirk's Manor Street in April. From left, David Blackwood, owner; Yvonne Latta, business partner; and Tom Malloy, owner. Picture: Michael Gillen. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. Hair by Laura Gwynne, Camelon Denny woman Laura Gwynne branched out to open her own salon in Camelon's Main Street in April. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3. Res(e)t Float Centre, Grangemouth Res(e)t Float Centre owners Susan Bell and Donna-Jane Dick said opening the flotation tank facility in May was a dream come true for them. The centre is within Epoch House, Falkirk Road, Grangemouth. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. Ciro's, Larbert Italian restaurant Ciro's at Glenbervie Golf Club opened in May. From left, Cameron Cirillo, Ciro Cirillo, Nikki Cirillo and Fabi Cirillo. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales