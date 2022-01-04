Despite the challenging Covid times, new businesses continued to open throughout 2021.

13 Falkirk district businesses which opened in 2021

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has made things unbelievably tough for businesses across Falkirk district and further afield.

By Fiona Dobie
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 12:30 pm

But amid all the challenges of the last 12 months there have been green shoots as some locals have taken the plunge to open new businesses in our communities.

Among them there have been new business ventures in many sectors on our streets including hairdressing, restaurants and eateries, retail and a nightclub.

Here we take a look at some of those new local businesses which opened their doors and welcomed customers in 2021.

1. Christie's, Falkirk

Christie's, a Scottish tapas restaurant, opened in Falkirk's Manor Street in April. From left, David Blackwood, owner; Yvonne Latta, business partner; and Tom Malloy, owner. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Hair by Laura Gwynne, Camelon

Denny woman Laura Gwynne branched out to open her own salon in Camelon's Main Street in April.

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Res(e)t Float Centre, Grangemouth

Res(e)t Float Centre owners Susan Bell and Donna-Jane Dick said opening the flotation tank facility in May was a dream come true for them. The centre is within Epoch House, Falkirk Road, Grangemouth.

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Ciro's, Larbert

Italian restaurant Ciro's at Glenbervie Golf Club opened in May. From left, Cameron Cirillo, Ciro Cirillo, Nikki Cirillo and Fabi Cirillo.

Photo: Michael Gillen

