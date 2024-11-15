Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sophie will play instead of Student Joel Gutierrez for the Music Live! Falkirk Concert at 12 noon next Friday 22nd November in Falkirk Trinity Church.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are delighted that Sophie has bravely stepped in to play instead of Joel. She is 17 years old and started to play the piano at the age of 6. Her teacher is Silviya Mihaylova.

Sophie has won several awards, including 1st place in Kawai New Piano Stars. Sophie will be teaming up with Liam McGrath, who is also studying at the Conservatoire in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be playing Scott Joplin’s “The Entertainer” as a duet. Sophie will play Reflets dans l'eau by Debussy, Chopin's Aeolian Harp Prelude, Hungarian Rhapsody no 4 by Liszt and Scriabin's Vers la flamme.

Liam wil play Mozart's sonata in F.

Tickets can be bought at the door.