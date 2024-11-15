Young Pianist Sophie Robertson steps in to save concert
We are delighted that Sophie has bravely stepped in to play instead of Joel. She is 17 years old and started to play the piano at the age of 6. Her teacher is Silviya Mihaylova.
Sophie has won several awards, including 1st place in Kawai New Piano Stars. Sophie will be teaming up with Liam McGrath, who is also studying at the Conservatoire in Glasgow.
They will be playing Scott Joplin’s “The Entertainer” as a duet. Sophie will play Reflets dans l'eau by Debussy, Chopin's Aeolian Harp Prelude, Hungarian Rhapsody no 4 by Liszt and Scriabin's Vers la flamme.
Liam wil play Mozart's sonata in F.
Tickets can be bought at the door.