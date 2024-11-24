Westquarter’s Wee Christmas Market

The Westquarter & Redding Community Project is holding their market on Saturday 30th Nov from 2-6 On Westquarter Ave in front of the school.

There are over 20 stalls selling their own individual items. The Community project secured funding from the lottery for Christmas Lights which will finally be switched on in his year. There will be musical entertainment from Georgina McKenzie who will be keeping the afternoon going. Then we have Bo’ness Community Accordion Band and lastly the school Glee Group will be performing and switching the lights on All the while we will have Meadies Mulled wine on sale, the Meade contribution to our funding and Annette in the cafe doing her contribution with hot food n drinks.