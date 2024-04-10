Upcoming Country Star Robyn Red Comes to Central Scotland Song Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Sunday will see the return of the monthly Central Scotland Songclub at partner venue Icons Sports Bar and Grill for an afternoon packed full of live music. Having previously played Vibration Festival, upcoming Scottish Country star Robyn Red returns to Falkirk and makes her Icons debut with a 30 minute set as the Featured Artist.

Having won the British Country Music Association Horizon Award and been part of the massive Country to Coutry event at the Glasgow Hydro in March we are ecstatic to have Robyn at Icons. The free entry event is family friendly with all welcome and Robyn will be joined on the day by a number of Forth Valley's finest singer songwriters who will also be performing. The event is likely to attract some of Robyn's loyal Mad Hatters followers and therefore booking a table in advance to ensure your seat is essential.

Also playing on the day are some well known local musicians incuding Dan Anderson, Jodie Differ, , The Gator, DC Thomas, Ross Fairweather and Dave Stewart. With Dave currently fine tuning his forthcoming single 'Have a Beer' it is a great time to come along and hear a plethora of local musicians.

