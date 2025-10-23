Tim Kliphuis Trio “Pictures at an Exhibition”

Friday 7th November at 7.30 pm in Falkirk Trinity Church.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tim Kliphuis Trio are one of the world’s top string groups, combining jaw-dropping virtuosity and mesmerizing improvisations with a beautifully varied repertoire sourced from classical, gypsy jazz and North-European folk music. Award-winning violinist Tim Kliphuis (Netherlands) and Scotsmen Nigel Clark (guitar) and Roy Percy (double bass) celebrate their 18th year of touring together.

The Trio’s new, 11-movement suite ‘Pictures at an Exhibition’ takes Mussorgsky’s 150-year-old masterpiece and brings it into our own age. The best-known movements are updated to reflect the bustle of everyday life, the plight of the animals and the eternal cheekiness of the Gnome. Four new pieces, written by Tim himself, bring into focus some truly great works by Van Gogh, Hokusai, Klimt and Georgia O’Keeffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the break, expect the gypsy jazz music of Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli, who inspired Tim, Nigel and Roy to become improvising musicians; contemporary re-interpretations of Vivaldi and Bach’s masterpieces from their SONY Classical releases ‘Reflecting the Seasons’ and ‘Brandenburg’, and some movements from ‘The Five Elements’ which look at our future on this planet.

Tim Kliphuis Trio

The Trio’s stellar performances brought them highlights such as the Richard Strauss Festival, Glasgow’s Celtic Connections, Starlight Classics Cape Town and the Amsterdam Prinsengracht Concert, as well as collaborations with The Netherlands and Tallinn Chamber Orchestras, The Hague Philharmonic and Cape Town Philharmonic.

www.timkliphuis.com

You can pay at the door, or use the link https://www.falkirkleisureandculture.org/whats-on/classic-music-live-tim-kliphuis-trio-pictures-at-an-exhibition/