This Trustees Week learn how to get involved within your community

Recognising this importance, this Trustees Week, CVS Falkirk & District are offering information sessions for those who may be interested in becoming a volunteer Trustee or who would like to find out more about what this is and what’s involved. All are welcome to attend these free sessions about how you can get involved with causes close to your heart.

“The volunteer Trustee role is absolutely essential to the running of third sector organisations, they simply cannot exist without these volunteers who lend their time to ensuring the organisation is well run and prepared for the future. These roles can be especially appealing to those who aren’t able to commit to volunteering every week as Trustees meet on average 4 - 6 times per year, so this is often ideal for busy people who still want to give back to their communities. This Trustees Week we are raising awareness of the importance of this type of volunteer role and how CVS Falkirk & District can help match interested local people with third sector organisation who are recruiting new Trustees now.” Lynsey Hansford, CVS Falkirk & District Deputy CEO.

Trustees Week (4 – 8 November 2024) is an annual celebration of the role trustees play in governing charities and voluntary organisations. Third sector organisations rely on the kindness of Volunteer Trustees to share their skills, knowledge and experience as well as their time to help ensure a charity acts in line with their aims and objectives.

CVS Falkirk & District team are pleased to celebrate Trustees Week

Becoming a Trustee for a charity is an exciting opportunity to lend your experience to an important cause, whether this be lived or professional experience. As a Trustee, you can put your professional skills into action to ensure the charity you are volunteering for is reaching its goals, running efficiently and planning for the future.

Certainly, Tariq Mahmood, from CVS Falkirk & District, said: “The role of a Trustee is extremely important and can be very rewarding. It is important for everyone that they know what their responsibilities are, and understand what they are expected to do.”

In line with this, and as a final celebration of Trustees Week, CVS Falkirk & District are offering information sessions for those who may be interested in becoming a Trustee or would like to find out more about what this is and what’s involved.

These introductory information sessions on ‘Becoming a Trustee’ include: what Trustees do; the various roles within a Board; the various skillsets that a Board may be looking for; the benefits of volunteering on a Board; how to become a Trustee; and current volunteering opportunities locally.

With sessions taking place online and in person, anyone is welcome to sign up. The information sessions will take place on:

Wednesday 13 November, 6pm-7pm: Online

Thursday 14 November, 6pm-7pm: In-Person at the CVS Falkirk & District Office

Tuesday 19 November, 1pm-2pm: Online

If you would like to attend one of the above information sessions, you can secure your place by contacting CVS Falkirk & District by email ([email protected]) and stating which session you would like to attend. You do not need to attend all three sessions.