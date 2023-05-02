News you can trust since 1845
Youngsters from eight Falkirk district schools preparing for regional finals of Glee Challenge

Pupils from schools across the Falkirk district are set to take to the stage next weekend in the central regional final of this year’s Scottish Primary Schools Glee Challenge.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 13:40 BST
Pupils from Moray Primary in Grangemouth went on to win the national final of the Scottish Primary Schools Glee Challenge in 2022 and the school is taking part in the challenge again this year.Pupils from Moray Primary in Grangemouth went on to win the national final of the Scottish Primary Schools Glee Challenge in 2022 and the school is taking part in the challenge again this year.
Talented youngsters from eight local schools will take to the stage at Stirling’s Albert Halls on Saturday, May 12 for the latest round of the competition.

The schools made it through to the regional finals after enjoying success at the central sectionals in March.

Those taking part in the finals next week are: heat winners sectional one – Bowhouse Primary, Grangemouth; heat winners sectional two – Westquarter Primary; heat winners sectional three – joint winners Comely Park Primary, Falkirk and Wallacestone Primary, Brightons. Also reaching the finals were qualifiers from the sectionals California and Shieldhill primaries, Grangemouth’s Moray Primary and Maddiston Primary.

Pupils from Craigbank Primary, Sauchie and Tillicoultry Primary will also be performing in the regional final.

The winners from the regional finals will go on to compete against schools from across Scotland in the national final at Dundee’s Caird Hall in June.

Moray and Comely Park primaries will be hoping to replicate their performance success from last year. Both secured places in the national final in 2022 and Moray Primary went on to win the overall competition.

The Scottish Schools Glee Club Challenge is Scotland’s largest most inclusive school singing and choir initiative and is organised by charity The Frisson Foundation. It provides opportunities for primary school children across the country to build their confidence and realise their potential through music.

