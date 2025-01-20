Young performers ready to 'Let It Go' as they hit the Bo'ness stage with Frozen Jr

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The young members of Children’s Theatre Bo’ness (CTB) are gearing up for their annual production next week.

The cast, who are all between the ages of nine and 17, will be performing their version of Frozen Jr at Bo’ness Town Hall from Wednesday, January 29 to Saturday, February 1.

And they are busy working hard to polish their performances as their shows grow ever closer.

The young performers are looking forward to being back on the town hall stage and entertaining audiences with this popular tale.

Members of Children's Theatre Bo'ness are set to perform Frozen Jr at Bo'ness Town Hall next week. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Audiences are invited to join sisters Elsa and Anna – and of course their friends including Olaf, Sven and Kristoff – on a magical and emotional adventure.

With Elsa struggling to control her secret ice powers, her little sister Anna must embark on a journey to reconnect with her and save the kingdom of Arendelle from eternal winter.

Based on the popular Disney story and the 2018 Broadway musical, the show features all your favourite songs from the animated film, plus five new songs written for the stage.

Now in final rehearsals, the young people are preparing to Let It Go and give it their all with this latest production by the youth theatre company.

This year’s production of Frozen Jr by CTB follows on from the success of Annie Jr last January.

Tickets are now on sale. The run includes an evening performance each day, and a sold out Saturday matinee.

For tickets, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/ctboness