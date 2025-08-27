The musical theatre group are Larbert bound to perform the audience favourite Sunshine on Leith at the Dobbie Hall next month.
Members will take to the stage from Thursday to Saturday, September 18-20. Curtain up each evening is at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2pm.
With all football fans knowing that the theme song Sunshine on Leith has become a Hibs anthem, it’s proving to be a bit of a labour of love for two members of the group. Both producer Gavin Orr and Carle-Anne Spowart are diehard Jambos but who have put their support aside for the Edinburgh rivals … but only for the run of the show.
Tickets costing £17 or £15 for concessions are available now at www.falkirkoperatic.com/tickets – but don’t delay as they are selling fast.