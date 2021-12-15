White Christmas cast surprise St James Quarter shoppers in Edinburgh with festive songs

The cast of White Christmas The Musical at the Edinburgh Playhouse at the St James Quarter

Broadway and West End star Sally Ann Triplett, was joined by leading men Dan Burton and Matthew Jeans along with Jessica Daley, Emily Langham and Scots born Duncan Smith and the show’s full ensemble to pose for an exclusive image for the Edinburgh Evening News.

Triplett, who came seventh for the UK in the 1982 Eurovision Song Contest​ ​as ​one half of ​double act Bardo​ with ​One Step Further, ​says, “It’s such a joy an honour and a blessing to be part of White Christmas especially in these uncertain times.

"The show never fails to deliver the festive spirit that we all need right now, and the audiences are on their feet every night. Thank you Irving Berlin for the music and thank you Edinburgh for having us.”

A timeless romantic comedy sure to warm hearts of all ages, White Christmas features the classic songs Blue Skies, Sisters, I Love A Piano, Count Your Blessings (Instead of Sheep) and the most famous festive song of then all, ​White Christmas.

​It tells the story of WWII ​veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis​ ​as​,​ fuelled by love, the all singing, all dancing duo follow the stunning Haynes Sisters, Betty & Judy​, ​to a Vermont lodge for a special Christmas show.

Their journey takes a miss-step and their rhythm is thrown off when they discover the lodge happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's old Army General​ ​and is in desperate need of their help.

​In Irving Berlin's hit musical, based on the 1954 Bing Crosby film of the same name, Triplett ​plays Martha Watson​, with ​Burton ​reprising his West End role of Phil Davis,​ ​Jeans as Bob Wallace, Daley as Betty,​ ​Langham as Judy and Smith as General Waverly. ​

White Christmas runs at the Edinburgh Playhouse, Greenside Place until Sunday​,​ January ​2, ​2022​, with tickets available for all performances from ​www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse

