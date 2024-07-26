Tryst Theatre's new Behind the Wall show is Whisky Galore
It continues Tryst’s tasty idea of giving you a pizza, a drink and a bite-sized play in the intimate setting of Falkirk’s popular bar/restaurant.
Whisky Galore is set in 1942 on the fictional island of Todday in the Outer Hebrides. And because of wartime rationing, the islanders have run out of whisky. Disaster!
But during a night-time fog, the freighter SS Cabinet Minister runs aground near the island. As the ship begins to sink and is abandoned by her crew, the islanders learn to their joy that her cargo includes 50,000 crates of whisky destined for New York.
They prepare to start salvaging the amber nectar while running rings round the pompous Home Guard commander Captain Waggett and his men.
Director Jim Allan said: "It's a hilarious, zippy farce, celebrating clever, canny Scots outwitting bumbling, humourless officials obsessed with petty rules and regulations.
"It's packed with laughs, in particular its portrayal of the absolute importance of whisky to the thirsty islanders. Set during World War II, the "no whisky" is presented as more horrific than anything that the war could have brought!"
There's a big Tryst cast of fourteen and the fun play runs for an hour or so.
Tryst Chairman Frank Murray said: "We’re delighted to continue our very enjoyable partnership with Behind the Wall and bring quality live theatre to Falkirk. We hope our audiences who enjoyed our last play “Sunset Boulevard – the Lunchtime Cut” will continue to support us with our latest offering.”
Behind the Wall’s Jane Lafferty said: “This is the way modern theatre should be – entertaining, engaging, intimate, casual, cosy. A fun show and great acting plus you get fed and watered too. What could be better than that?”
Whisky Galore runs in Behind the Wall from August 19-23. Doors open at 7pm for pizza and a drink, with the show starting at 8pm. Tickets are priced £15 and are available now from http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/trysttheatre
