Tryst Theatre to perform former Falkirk Herald reporter Alan Muir's play The Greatest in BtW

The first play to be performed in 2025 by Tryst Theatre features the work of a former Falkirk Herald reporter.

Alan Muir’s The Greatest asks a simple question: did a gallus old pensioner sensationally knock out world boxing champion Muhammad Ali in Paisley back in 1965?

Surely the forgotten fight is pure fiction from the old boy?

The Greatest is set in a Scottish care home where we meet Jimmy Marshall.

Jimmy showing Orwell the stunning knock-out punch he landed on Muhammad Ali 60years ago. Pic: Contributed

He's in his late 70s and a bit of a grumpy curmudgeon. He's not allowed booze or cigarettes and he's got a dodgy ticker. But he's a specialist in zinging one-liners and still has all his wits about him, unlike some of the other residents.

He's cared for by the kindly Christine who has heard all his tall stories before … and thinks they're rubbish.

One day, unexpectedly, into Jimmy's room comes Orwell, a bolshie video blogger and influencer in her 20s. She's cynical, opinionated and a bit of a loner. Yet over the course of the 60-minute comedy-drama, an unlikely relationship develops between them.

Jimmy is insistent he really did knock out Muhammad Ali 60 years ago. But Orwell is sure he's making it all up. Eventually we find out the truth in the play's emotional ending.

The Greatest was first presented as A Play, A Pie and A Pint production at Òran Mór, Glasgow, a few years ago.

It sold out, by phenomenal demand came back for a second week, got standing ovations and got top ratings from critics as well as plaudits: "a laugh-a-thon, roguishly funny" and "strong, humorous and compassionate".

It is now being performed at Behind the Wall from Sunday to Friday, February 16-21 with Tryst's David Webster as Jimmy, Orwell is Rebecca Muir and Christine is Janice Frame.

Former Falkirk Herald chief reporter Alan Muir said: "I’m so pleased that The Greatest is getting another shot at glory courtesy of the wonderful Tryst Theatre. It’s particularly fitting that the latest bout of shows is in Falkirk, where I went to school, and lived and worked for many years. I can’t wait.”

Director Alan Clark said: "The Greatest isn’t just a fun story about a boxing legend – at its heart it has a serious message about ageing, loneliness and the comfort of friendship. It's poignant, heart-warming and uplifting."

Tryst Chairman Frank Murray said: "We’re delighted to continue our very enjoyable partnership with Behind the Wall and bring quality live theatre to Falkirk. We hope our audiences who enjoyed August's Whisky Galore will continue to support us with our new show.”

Doors open at 7pm for a pizza and a drink, with the show starting at 8pm.

Tickets cost £15 and are available here