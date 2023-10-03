A Hollywood “has been” is at the heart of Tryst Theatre’s new show in a Falkirk pub next month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunset Boulevard – The Lunchtime Cut by Morag Fullarton is based on the original Sunset Boulevard film from 1950 starring Gloria Swanson and William Holden and will be on at Behind the Wall.

Morag also wrote Casablanca – The Gin-Joint Cut which Tryst performed last year to sell-out audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the play, Joe Gillis is a struggling screenwriter and Gloria Swanson is Norma Desmond, a former silent-film star discarded by Hollywood with the advent of “the talkies”. She draws him into her deranged fantasy world where she dreams of making a triumphant return to the silver screen.

Rhona McColl as Norma Desmond, Howard Sargeant as Max and Brian Tripney as Joe Gillis all star in Sunset Boulevard. Pic: Contributed

It’s both a bitter comedy and a dark tragedy which centres on the egotistical, faded star obsessed with “returning to the millions of fans she deserted” and the young, down-on-his luck writer who sees an opportunity to exploit the situation. Their subsequent passionate and volatile relationship leads to an unforeseen and tragic conclusion.

In Behind the Wall, Rhona McColl plays the manic Norma Desmond, Brian Tripney is Joe Gillis and other parts are taken by Howard Sargeant, Stephanie Wallace, Carol Clark, Jim Allan and Callum Nicol.

The technical team is Davie Dobbie, David Allan, Brian Paterson and Alan Clark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Jim Allan said: “Sunset Boulevard is a mesmerising Hollywood classic which has been superbly adapted for the stage by Morag Fullarton. It’s intense, enthralling and unforgettable, presenting Norma Desmond as a creepy, vain and deluded spider-woman desperately fighting becoming obsolete.”

Tryst’s “Sunset Boulevard - The Lunchtime Cut” runs in Behind the Wall November 6-10.

Tickets, for which you get a pizza, a drink and the play, are priced at £14 and available now