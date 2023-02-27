While the company once could fill every seat in Falkirk Town Hall with their shows, now they are content to play nightly to just 50 people in the popular Falkirk pub.

Reflecting on how things have changed for the award-winning theatre company, Tryst director Jim Allan said: “We’ve had to adapt as our audiences change. In the 1990s, we sold out the Town Hall with shows like The Steamie. What fabulous memories.

"We all miss that wonderful building and big stage. It's a huge loss for the arts locally.

Tryst Directors Jim Allan and Alan Clark

"But we keep going and keep doing what we do best. We put on plays for fun and to a high standard...but now on a smaller scale.”

Fellow director Alan Clark agreed, saying: “We love performing in Behind the Wall. They've made us feel very welcome. It's a intimate space where you can really connect with the audience.

"Our loyal supporters also love our new programme where you get a pizza, a drink and a show. And in these difficult cost-of-living times we always aim to give them great value … and a great laugh.”

Tryst’s latest offering is actually two short comedies. The two have totally different storylines but share the same theme – the hilarious battle of the sexes between men and women.

Carol Clark in a scene from The Proposal.

In The Proposal, set somewhere in Russia in the nineteenth century, a ridiculous hypochondriac is at loggerheads with a stubborn woman who is fast running out of time and suitors.

And In The Bear, set in Scotland in the 1890s, an angry ex-soldier and a grieving widow lock horns over an unpaid bill. Will he stop shouting? Will she dig her heels in?

Local actors Carol Clark, Rhona McColl, Howard Sargeant, Brian Tripney, David Webster, Jean Kendal and Callum Nicol take centre-stage while Jim and Alan direct.

The Proposal and The Bear are on March 6-10 in Behind the Wall. Doors open 7pm with evening starting at 8pm with a short interval after the first play.