Tryst Theatre ready to spread their wings with latest productions in Falkirk's BtW

Featuring ducks and plovers, Tryst Theatre’s next show in Falkirk’s Behind the Wall looks like an episode of BBC’s AutumnWatch … but without Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan.

Following June's A Midsummer Night's Dream, Tryst will present two short plays in November – The Duck Variations by David Mamet and The Sociable Plover by Tim Whitnall.

The Duck Variations is a comedy best described as "Grumpy Old Men" meets "The Two Ronnies."

Old friends George and Emil, played by Jim Allan and Brian Paterson, sit by a lake somewhere in America and share absurd misinformation on ducks. They pontificate and argue randomly and hilariously about ducks' worries, diseases, delusions, neuroses and psychoses.

The two know-it-alls meander on to discuss boats, law, friendship and death, all somehow related to ducks. But the joke is that they are deluded, empty-headed idiots and anything they know about ducks is based purely on guesswork and imagination.

Indeed you could say – they are quackers …

We then move to Scotland's south-west coast for The Sociable Plover, both a black comedy and a tense psychological thriller. It's best summed up as "two men, one bird, big trouble".

In a bird-watching hide on a stormy day we meet Roy, played by Howard Sargeant, who is on the brink of bird-spotting greatness.

With his binoculars and sandwiches, he's a man on a mission. He's sure he will spot the elusive Vanellus Gregarius, the Sociable Plover, the last of 567 native British birds he has yet to

see. And if he does, he will become one of the greatest "twitchers" of all time.

He is joined unexpectedly by the mysterious Dave, played by Ross Melville, battling his way through the floodwaters and into the hide. The two very different men share uncomfortable conversations and begin to bond before things take a darker turn.

Watch the twitcher get twitchier!

The evening is directed by Jim Allan. He said: "Two plays with much in common, but from very different genres. An exciting night of theatre, I think."

Tryst chairman Frank Murray said: "We are delighted to be returning to BTW in November for yet more live theatre in Falkirk. All at Tryst are looking forward to greeting patrons – whether long-standing or first-time – as they enjoy the now well-established pizza and drink before the lights are lowered for the show."

The Duck Variations and The Sociable Plover will run in Behind the Wall November 3-7. Tickets are £15 plus booking fee and are available here

These amateur productions of The Duck Variations and The Sociable Plover are presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd on behalf of Samuel French Ltd.