Tryst Theatre delight at show's sell out in Falkirk venue

An amateur dramatic company are delighted that they’ve sold out their venue for the first time ever.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 31st Oct 2023, 18:22 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 18:23 GMT
Tryst Theatre’s new autumn play runs at Behind the Wall in Falkirk from November 6-10.

The cast and crew are delighted that Sunset Boulevard – the Lunchtime Cut is a sell out.

Along with their ticket for the show, the audience will also get pizza and a drink.

Rhona McColl will be appearing in Sunset Boulevard at Behind the Wall. Pic: ContributedRhona McColl will be appearing in Sunset Boulevard at Behind the Wall. Pic: Contributed
Morag Fullarton has written a cleverly streamlined adaptation of the classic 1950 movie often ranked as one of the greatest films ever made.

Norma Desmond is a Hollywood “has-been”, a former silent-film star well past her sell-by date. She meets Joe Gillis, a struggling young screenwriter, and draws him into her fantasy world where she dreams of returning to the silver screen.

It’s intense, dark and enthralling, presenting Norma Desmond as a creepy, deluded spider-woman desperately fighting becoming obsolete.

The original film starred Gloria Swanson and William Holden. In Tryst’s show, the two main parts are taken by Rhona McColl and Brian Tripney, with other parts taken by Carol Clark, Stephanie Wallace, Howard Sargeant, Callum Nicol and Jim Allan, who also directs.

Director Jim Allan said: “Sunset Boulevard is a mesmerising Hollywood classic which has been superbly adapted for the stage by Morag Fullarton.

“It’s intense, enthralling and unforgettable, presenting Norma Desmond as a creepy, vain and deluded spider-woman desperately fighting becoming obsolete.

“It has some wonderful dialogue. In one scene Gillis says to her: “You used to be big.” And she replies with the great line: "I am big. It's the pictures that got small.””

