Tryst Theatre bring Covid Farce to Falkirk's Behind the Wall
Members of Falkirk’s Tryst Theatre are busy rehearsing a new comedy Covid Farce.
Carol Clark, Rhona McColl, Janice Frame, Brian Paterson, David Webster, Brian Tripney, Callum Nicol and Alan Clark feature in this new show written specially for Tryst by Falkirk writer Kenny Ross.
He said: “Previously we’ve adapted Shakespeare’s Hamlet and Macbeth into modern versions. Now All’s Well that Ends Well gets the quirky Tryst treatment.”
He explains how it came about: “Like millions of others, I was angry at the way our political leaders failed the country during the pandemic. Boris Johnson was especially useless. His Government’s chaotic behaviour is the “farce” in the title.
“So I started work on an angry play about him and the pandemic. But it needed comedy for contrast and All’s Well That Ends Well, with its ridiculous comic plot and characters, gives it the right balance. It’s now modernised, runs for just sixty minutes, and is set in 2020.”
Tryst Chairman Frank Murray said: We’re delighted to continue our very enjoyable partnership with Behind the Wall and bring quality live theatre to Falkirk. We hope our audiences who enjoyed November’s “Sunset Boulevard – the Lunchtime Cut” will continue to support us with our latest offering.”
Behind the Wall’s Jane Lafferty said: “This is the way modern theatre should be – entertaining, engaging, intimate, casual, cosy. A fun show and great acting plus you get fed and watered too. What could be better than that.”
This Covid Farce, which has adult content, is directed by Alan Clark and runs in Behind the Wall from April 8-12. Doors open at 7pm for pizza and a drink, with the show starting at 8pm. Tickets are priced £14 and are available here