Members of Falkirk’s Tryst Theatre are busy rehearsing a new comedy Covid Farce.

Carol Clark, Rhona McColl, Janice Frame, Brian Paterson, David Webster, Brian Tripney, Callum Nicol and Alan Clark feature in this new show written specially for Tryst by Falkirk writer Kenny Ross.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Previously we’ve adapted Shakespeare’s Hamlet and Macbeth into modern versions. Now All’s Well that Ends Well gets the quirky Tryst treatment.”

Tryst Theatre prepare for their next production, Covid Farce. Pic: Contributed

He explains how it came about: “Like millions of others, I was angry at the way our political leaders failed the country during the pandemic. Boris Johnson was especially useless. His Government’s chaotic behaviour is the “farce” in the title.

“So I started work on an angry play about him and the pandemic. But it needed comedy for contrast and All’s Well That Ends Well, with its ridiculous comic plot and characters, gives it the right balance. It’s now modernised, runs for just sixty minutes, and is set in 2020.”

Tryst Chairman Frank Murray said: We’re delighted to continue our very enjoyable partnership with Behind the Wall and bring quality live theatre to Falkirk. We hope our audiences who enjoyed November’s “Sunset Boulevard – the Lunchtime Cut” will continue to support us with our latest offering.”

Behind the Wall’s Jane Lafferty said: “This is the way modern theatre should be – entertaining, engaging, intimate, casual, cosy. A fun show and great acting plus you get fed and watered too. What could be better than that.”