Tickets on sale for popular Christmas show coming to Grangemouth Town Hall

It may still be July but if you don’t want to miss out on tickets, here’s all you need to know about a popular festive concert.

A host of West End musical performers will descend on Grangemouth in December for the tenth annual A West End Christmas In Falkirk … venue change since the town hall closed in the town but not the name.

Falkirk Bairn and seasoned West End performer Kieran Brown is back for an incredible tenth year, once again bringing a flurry of family friendly festive fun and seasonal sparkle to Grangemouth Town Hall on Saturday, December.

Kieran will be joined by a selection of theatrical talents who have all played leading roles in London’s West End and on Broadway – including shows such as Les Misérables, Chicago, Chess, The Sound Of Music, Heathers, Sunset Boulevard, Wicked and The Phantom Of the Opera.

Tickets going fast for the festive show. Pic: Contributed

Last year’s show was said to be the “best yet”, so Kieran is thrilled to be reuniting the same superstar line up, including award winning comedian Sooz Kempner (Dr Who, The Frogs, Withnali & I), Sarah Galbraith (Phantom Of The Opera on Broadway, Annie Get Your Gun, Girls Night OOT!, Chess), Donna Hazelton (Chicago, Sound Of Music, Girls Night Oot) and Gerard Bentall (Les Mis, Fame, Jesus Christ Superstar) joining host Kieran – best known for his roles in Phantom, Heathers, Wicked, Les Mis, to sing some of your favourite festive, musical and pop classics.

Sharing the stage will be youngsters from Stenhouse Performing Arts and the students of Perform Theatre Arts.

The organisers have also promised an extra special VIP may also be making a special appearance ...

Once again there will be a Christmas Market with independent small traders showcasing their crafts – everything from jewellery to artwork, to delicious sweet treats.

Popular show returns for tenth year. Pic: Contributed

The event is bring your own bottle but there is a tuck shop selling refreshments.

This year they will again be collecting food and toy donations for Grangemouth Community Pantry, which offers a helping hand to those most in need during the festive season,

as well as cash for a local charity.

Tickets are on sale now here