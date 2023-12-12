A festive evening packed with fun for all the family is the promise of a show coming to the district next week.

The Big Christmas Show from The McDougalls – everyone’s favourite children’s theatre company – is taking to the stage at the Dobbie Hall on Thursday, December 21 with curtain up at 6pm.

It features Auntie Aggie and Max to celebrate the best day of the year in a musical extravaganza for all the family.

During the hour-long show, there’s presents to wrap, mince pies to bake and songs to sing – with special guest appearances from lots of festive characters ready to pop by towish you all a big Merry Christmas. There’s even a surprise arrival from a North Pole visitor in a red-suit …

The McDougalls Christmas Show 2023 is coming to Larbert. Pic: Contributed

Auntie Aggie said: “We can’t wait to be back in Larbert this Christmas with our Big Christmas Show. It’s the perfect way to kick off the festive season with your family. Come and join us at the Dobbie Hall for lots of singing and dancing. We’re so excited to see you all for some Christmas celebrations. It’s family fun for everyone.”

The fun and colourful performance is packed with singalong songs such as Jingle Bells and The Twelve Days of Christmas. The show is designed for children up to age nine and their families – with everyone encouraged to come wearing their favourite Christmas jumper to get into the festive spirit as the countdown to the big day continues.