Stage set for Project Theatre's latest production - Shrek the Musical Jr
The young cast of Project Theatre are in the final few weeks of rehearsals ahead of their performances of Shrek the Musical Jr at the venue next month.
The company’s junior youth members will be performing at Grangemouth Town Hall from Thursday, June 5 to Saturday, June 7.
Based on the DreamWorks Animation film and the Broadway musical, Shrek the Musical Jr sees audiences join everyone’s favourite ogre on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. And of course he won’t be making the journey alone.
Their latest performances follow on from the success of last year’s show, Beauty and the Beast, and they are excited to be getting back on stage in front of a local audience.
As part of their preparations, the young people have been busy performing in Falkirk town centre in recent weeks including at the Enchanted Market and also in the Howgate Centre and at the Steeple last Saturday.
Tickets for this latest production are available from ticketsource.co.uk/projecttheatre