Sleeping Beauty revealed as 2022 panto at Falkirk Town Hall

Tickets are already on sale for the 2022 pantomime Sleeping Beauty at Falkirk Town Hall theatre.

The venue was forced to cut short the run of last year’s family friendly show, Beauty and the Beast, as new Covid-19 restrictions came into force on Boxing Day, but those behind the production are already looking forward to this year’s offering.

Although the cast has not yet been revealed, audiences are being promised “everything they have come to expect from a FTH theatre pantomime” including a hilarious comic, an outrageous dame, a delightfully wicked baddie, marvellous musical numbers and tons of slapstick fun.

Last year's FTH panto, Beauty and the Beast, was enjoyed by audiences until the run was cut short by new Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Scottish Government. (Pic: Michael Gillen).

Sleeping Beauty tells the tale of the cursed princess who pricks her finger on a spinning wheel and falls into an enchanted sleep. Can anyone rescue her from slumber before it is too late?

To book tickets for the panto, which runs from December 9 to 30, visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/whats-on

