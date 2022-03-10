Sleeping Beauty revealed as 2022 panto at Falkirk Town Hall
Christmas may still be months away, but for some attentions have already turned to December’s festivities.
Tickets are already on sale for the 2022 pantomime Sleeping Beauty at Falkirk Town Hall theatre.
The venue was forced to cut short the run of last year’s family friendly show, Beauty and the Beast, as new Covid-19 restrictions came into force on Boxing Day, but those behind the production are already looking forward to this year’s offering.
Although the cast has not yet been revealed, audiences are being promised “everything they have come to expect from a FTH theatre pantomime” including a hilarious comic, an outrageous dame, a delightfully wicked baddie, marvellous musical numbers and tons of slapstick fun.
Sleeping Beauty tells the tale of the cursed princess who pricks her finger on a spinning wheel and falls into an enchanted sleep. Can anyone rescue her from slumber before it is too late?
To book tickets for the panto, which runs from December 9 to 30, visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/whats-on