Review: Beldon Haigh - Dystopia The Rock Opera at The Rock Bottom, Falkirk

Beldon Haigh are a strange brew of a band, and deliberately so. The brainchild of singer-songwriter Justin Skelton, they ply their trade with raucous rock and politically satirically-tinged belters but not without a huge dose of humour in the mix.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band’s backline, Willie Logan on lead guitar, Dougie Coulter on Bass and Sean Harkins on drums, perform in eerily accurate face masks as Rocket Man Kim Jong Elvis, Touchy Trump and Polonium Putin throughout, so there’s no question what the theme of the show is; it’s a tightly scripted treatise on a new world order that we see all around us, or choose not to, whereby we’re corralled into a pen of docile like-minded idiots, happy to accept what our best and betters throw us from the top table. Sound familiar?

To quote the band, the aim is to ‘shine a light on power, corruption and the human condition’. The blend of satire and power ballad works well and the songs themselves work immensely well, drawing the audience in with long established hooks. The influences are many, bit of Bowie here, bit of Alice Cooper there and so on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dystopia is a three part rock opera; The Rise of Blame, The Moon Rises and The Final Redemption. The ‘blame’ in this case is President Blame, a power crazed self-unaware madman who’s very keen on shaping the world into how he sees it and wishes everyone else would see it too. But stuff happens and things don’t go to plan. Enter Magnanimous Moon, with money and promises to deliver, unsurprisingly, this doesn’t go to plan either; there is dissent in the ranks and a power struggle, as is standard, but the denouement, without giving too much away, is hugely optimistic.

Beldon Haigh brought Dystopia The Rock Opera to Falkirk at the weekend. Pic: Adrian Michalski

The storyline, delivered mostly in song, boasts a 70s/80s vibe throughout and there’s nothing wrong with that. The six-piece band are an accomplished bunch, Fiona Lynch on vocals being a particular stand out. The performance clocks in at roughly an hour and 20 minutes, it’ll be shaved a bit come August when Dystopia The Rock Opera makes its Edinburgh Fringe debut.

The sold out crowd in Rock Bottom clearly enjoyed what they saw and heard and hopefully a lot of them will make the short journey east to see the show in all its glory when it hits the festival.

Rating: ****

Dystopia The Rock Opera plays Grand Lodge (Venue 7) at the Edinburgh Fringe, August 1-16.