Rehearsals in full swing for Children's Theatre Bo'ness panto The Wizard of Oz

The Wizard of Oz is the first pantomime for Children's Theatre Bo'ness since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cast are set to perform their version of the pantomime The Wizard of Oz at Bo’ness Town Hall from January 24 to 28 and their rehearsals are well underway.

It’s an exciting time for the company’s members, who are all between the ages of nine and 16.

The production is written by James Barry and it is the panto the team never got to perform in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Children’s Theatre Bo’ness will bring it to the local stage under the watchful eye of director Jamie O’Rourke, musical director Tracy Gilland and choreographer Caitlin O’Malley.

The Wizard of Oz follows on from the success of their first production in two years – From Lockdown to Limelight – which they performed in front of audiences back in March.