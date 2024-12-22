Project Theatre's The Elf and Scrooge fills Grangemouth Town Hall with festive cheer

After their performance of the newly written The Elf and Scrooge, there was no way anyone in the audience could be going home feeling Bah Humbug.

The young cast did an incredible job to bring this festive tale to life, and it had everything you’d expect from a Christmas theatre show – joy, fun and love.

The show, written by locals Jamie O’Rourke and Kirsty Mather, is a twist on the classic Dickens’ tale A Christmas Carol.

The audience are transported back to Victorian times where they discover Ebenezer Scrooge living his life full of humbugs.

However, with a little help from Kiltie, a cheeky Scottish elf, Scrooge (and the audience) take a trip through Christmas’ past, present and future.

Alongside the ghostly spirits, Kiltie helps Scrooge find redemption and uncover the true meaning of Christmas.

This fresh twist on the classic Christmas tale that we all know went down a storm with the audience, who found themselves laughing, cheering and clapping along with the young performers on stage.

There was a great mix of music to help tell the story – covering some much-loved festive tunes and other pop hits – and they were all delivered with confidence and cheer.

Highlights included Scrooge’s rendition of the MC Hammer inspired ‘Can’t Have This’ and Bonnie’s emotional and moving performance of Britney Spears’ Everytime.

To breathe new life into Victorian times is no easy feat, however Project Theatre’s Junior Theatre managed it on Saturday.

Adding the Christmas helper, Kiltie – played by Ramsay Shankland – it brought many opportunities to add some light hearted fun to Scrooge’s story, and Ramsay delivered them all perfectly with his loveable elf.

The comedy pairing between Kiltie and Scrooge (Angus Graham) was terrific, with both bouncing off each other throughout.

Angus certainly made Scrooge his own and won over the audience even with the humbugs.

Special mention must also go to Bonnie (Freya McIntosh) who as Scrooge’s lost love brought a real heartwarming and emotional element to the stage, while the Ghost of Christmas Present (Fern Waddell) brightened up the stage with her festive cheer.

The whole cast did a fantastic job ensuring there was plenty of festive cheer on the stage through their enthusiastic and entertaining performance – they all looked to be having a ball.

This was a wonderful Christmas show full of festive joy and cheer – a terrific way to make sure we’re all ready for Christmas!

Cast: Narrator 1 – Charlotte Flynn; Narrator 2 – Arianna Moore; Narrator 3 – Michael Arnott; Narrator 4 – Megan Kelly; Scrooge – Angus Graham; Bob Cratchit – Iona Scott; Fred – Kyle Russell; Belle – Lily Henderson; Marley – Jonah Duncan; Kiltie – Ramsay Shankland; Ghost of Christmas Past – Imogen McKay; Young Scrooge – Noah Le Roux; Mr Fezziwig – Ryan Tattersall; Mrs Fezziwig – Sophia Shabbir; Bonnie – Freya McIntosh; Ghost of Christmas Present – Fern Waddell; Mrs Cratchit – Jessica Dickson; Tiny Tam – Adam McCreath; Stage Crew – Jason Ross; Featured Dancers – Amy Webster, Eva Waddell, Flora Graham, Gemma Tattersall, Kai Morris, Kobi Gurung, Roslyn Oliver, Zoe Spence; Featured Singers – Caitlyn Lawson, Eliza Scott-Balbirnie, Eva Waddell, Jesca Hardy-Smith, Jess Reilly, Poppy Marshall; Ensemble – Eyvie Rae, Daniel Fish, Abigail Coutts, Amelia Michie, Amy Coltherd, Austin Anderson, Conlon Lynott, Connie Mitchell, Eilidh Jack, Elize Pringle, Eliza Scott-Balbirnie, Ellie Crossley, Ellie Gow, Erin McIntosh, Lacey Donnelly, Lacey Mcbeth, Layla Cameron, Lily-ann Burdis, Lily Stephenson, Lottie Chinnock, Lucy Brown, Mollie Stokes, Murron Daisley, Olivia Begley, Poppy Marshall, Rose Hall, Sophie Gow, Zachary Nimmo.

1 . The Elf and Scrooge The narrators set the scene. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . The Elf and Scrooge The audience are taken back to Victorian times. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . The Elf and Scrooge The Cratchit family. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . The Elf and Scrooge This was the cast's first Christmas show at Grangemouth Town Hall. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales