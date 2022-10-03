Project Theatre's Peter Pan JR at Falkirk Town Hall in pictures

The youth theatre group entertained local audiences on Friday and Saturday with their version of the classic J.M. Barrie tale of the boy who never grew up.

Peter Pan JR saw those gathered in Falkirk Town Hall taken on a magical journey to Neverland with Peter and his mischievous fairy friend Tinkerbell.

Directed by Jamie O’Rourke, the musical featured the iconic songs ‘I’m Flying’, ‘I’ve Gotta Crow’, ‘I Won’t Grow Up’ and ‘Never Never Land’.

The production will be the last by Project Theatre in the current town hall after councillors agreed at a meeting last week that Falkirk Town Hall will close for good next February.

A post on the Project Theatre Facebook page following the three performances of Peter Pan JR said: “What a week, what a final night last night and what a show as our last in FTH!

“We are feeling pretty emotional and so so proud of everything our members and team achieved for this production and we are so grateful for everyone who helped make it happen and especially this week the biggest thank you to the tech and venue staff at FTH Theatre, Falkirk at what is a difficult and strange time for them.

"They have been so helpful, kind and creative and it has been our pleasure working with them on this amazing production.

“Finally thank you to our biggest audiences yet who gave us a standing ovation last night.

"We can't wait to see you for our next show - Christmas Cabaret and our 2023 productions which we will announce and confirm venue as soon as we can.

“We really have showed why Falkirk Needs A Town Hall!”

Photographer Scott Louden captured these images from the dress rehearsal of Peter Pan JR last week.

